A police officer stands guard in front of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) head office in Mumbai, India (File | Reuters)

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India’s stringent provisioning is a realistic possibility of their asset value, said Y V Reddy, the former central bank governor.

Puncturing the basis of bankers’ demand to lower provisions, Reddy said, “All provisioning requirements are based on RBI’s assessment — the likely price. It is a realistic possibility of realisation (of assets).”

Reddy’s decisive endorsement of the central bank’s stringent norms, which could dent banks’ precarious capital position further, confirms the worst that bank write-offs or haircuts are unavoidable.

Recently, RBI identified 12 large corporate accounts aggregating 25 per cent of the total Rs 7.7 lakh crore bad loans for immediate action. Under the revised norms, banks have to set aside 50 per cent of the loan value as likely losses for cases referred to National Company Law Tribuna and 100 per cent in case the company goes for liquidation.

This, bankers feel, will force them to under-sell even those assets that can fetch a better price.

But Reddy isn’t buying this thought. “Basically, what they (RBI) are saying is, the proof will come out. When the assets are sold, the market value it fetches, it is the truth.”

Speaking to Express, a day ahead of releasing his new book, “Advice & Dissent: My Life in Public Service,’ here on Thursday, Reddy dismissed estimates of possible haircuts.

“It’s an assumption based on guess.”

According to Credit Suisse, provisioning on steel assets (of the 12 accounts majority belong to steel sector) was lower at 30 per cent and estimates variously peg the portion banks need to set aside upwards Rs 50,000 crore.And this is just for the 12 identified accounts and even if the top 500 bad loans are considered, the figure will be staggering.

As a result, losses will mount and return on equity will suffer for state-run banks.

Still, Reddy insists Indian banking isn’t in a crisis, but under ‘huge stress.’ “The government as its (banks) owner and RBI as the regulator, are doing something together. There’s no loss of faith or a collapse, but huge stress and special measures are required,” he said.

Citing a three-pronged strategy, the former Reserve Bank governor said the accumulated non-performing assets problem should be solved, followed by addressing systemic flaws and structural improvements to avoid such situations in future.