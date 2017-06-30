NEW DELHI: Chinese mobile manufacturer Transsion Holdings, which owns the Tecno and Itel brands that recently made their way to the Indian market, on Thursday forged a joint venture with Spice Mobility, to strengthen its foothold in the world’s fastest growing mobile market.

This partnership aims to revitalise the ‘Spice brand’ by cross leveraging organisation’s strengths to offer a simple yet rich digital experience to the Indian youth.

With Transsion’s success in India over the past year, this JV is a win-win situation for both the groups,” Lin Qin, vice-president, Transsion Holdings, said. He added the company is exploring various strategic opportunities by building on each other’s strengths such as wide distribution strength, understanding of the Indian consumer and a comprehensive portfolio of quality products.

Transsion and Spice Mobility will be launching 10 devices under the new Spice brand over the next six months — five each of smartphones and feature phones priced between Rs 600 and Rs 8,000.

It will cater to the highly competitive sub Rs 10,000 market which has had far fewer players focusing on it, compared to previous year, as most Indian players like Micromax and Intex have begun to expand their portfolio in mid-premium segments (ranging upwards of Rs 15,000).

“As a strategic partner, we believe this combines Spice’s legacy strength and Transsion’s global leadership to bring a new mobility experience to our consumers. This JV is a commitment towards furthering digital inclusion in India,” said Dilip Modi, executive chairman, Spice Mobility.