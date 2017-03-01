NEW DELHI: Infrastructure sector growth slowed down to a five-month low of 3.4 per cent in January, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and industry on Tuesday.

The figure was the lowest since August 2016, when it had stood at 3.2 per cent. In December 2016, growth had stood at 5.6 per cent.

“The combined index of eight core industries stands at 191.8 in January, 2017, which was 3.4 per cent higher compared to the index of January, 2016. Its cumulative growth during April to January, 2016-17 was 4.8 per cent,” said the statement.

The drop has been driven primarily due to lower output in refinery products, fertiliser and cement. Coal and electricity however, both expanded at 4.8 per cent compared to 7.9 per cent and 11.6 per cent during the same month last year.

Crude oil, natural gas and steel output reported 1.3, 11.9 and 11.4 per cent growth, respectively.