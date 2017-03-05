Home Business

Top four companies cumulative market valuation swells by Rs 35,876 crore, RIL hits home run

The cumulative market valuation of four of the top-10 most valued Indian companies went up by Rs 35,876.31 crore last week, with RIL cornering bulk of the advance.

Published: 05th March 2017 12:55 PM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The cumulative market valuation of four of the top-10 most valued Indian companies went up by Rs 35,876.31 crore last week, with RIL cornering bulk of the advance.      

While TCS, RIL, Infosys and HUL saw their market capitalisation (m-cap) climb for the week ended Friday, HDFC Bank, ITC, ONGC, HDFC, SBI and CIL suffered a combined loss of Rs 22,852.31 crore, less than the total gains made by the top four.      

RIL's valuation zoomed Rs 24,619.79 crore to Rs 4,08,238.80 crore and Infosys added Rs 5,076.25 crore at Rs 2,36,849.45 crore.      

The m-cap of HUL rose by Rs 4,071.91 crore to Rs 1,89,841.91 crore and that of TCS was higher by Rs 2,108.36 crore at Rs 4,91,099.61 crore.      

On the other hand, HDFC Bank took a knock of Rs 4,396.35 crore at Rs 3,52,407.37 crore.      

The m-cap of ITC declined by Rs 4,356.59 crore to Rs 3,17,948.78 crore while that of SBI fell by Rs 4,265.83 crore to Rs 2,11,417.47 crore.      

CIL's valuation slumped Rs 4,252.07 crore to Rs 1,99,661.32 crore and ONGC's went down by Rs 3,400.81 crore to Rs 2,47,681.44 crore.      

The m-cap of HDFC slipped to Rs 2,17,486.67 crore, down by Rs 2,180.66 crore.      

On a weekly basis, the BSE Sensex fell 60.52 points, or 0.20 per cent, and the Nifty 41.95 points, or 0.46 per cent, stalling a 5-week rising streak.      

In terms of ranking, TCS retained its numero uno position, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC, SBI, CIL and HUL.

