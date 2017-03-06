NEW DELHI: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO)’s stock market exposure might soon be raised to 15 per cent from 10 per cent at present. The labour ministry will soon convene a meeting of the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) soon to secure its nod to increase EPFO’s exposure, it is learnt.



“So far, we have put in 10 per cent, investing Rs 17,000 crore in exchange traded funds (ETFs). Now, we are thinking of raising it to 15 per cent. I want to talk to the Central Board of Trustees in 10-12 days,” PTI quoted Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya as saying.

CBT is the apex body of the EPFO chaired by the labour minister. It is represented by members from the labour ministry on behalf of the central government, EFPO, state governments, employers and unions.

Dattatreya said “rate of returns have been coming high” from capital market investments and consultations are always made with trade unions, employers and state governments to increase EPFO accruals into ETFs.

In 2014-15, labour and finance ministries had decided to put in 5-15 per cent of EPF into equity markets to monetise the huge funds accruals.

For 2015-16, the finance ministry had lowered interest rate on EPF to 8.7 per cent from 8.8 per cent, approved by the CBT, only to retract in the face of stiff opposition from unions.