In talks, cannot comment on developments: Sitharaman

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industries Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday that the Union Government was cognizant of the impact that a crackdown on H1-B visas would have on the Indian IT industry,stating that they were in discussions with the United States’ administration to work out a solution.

Speaking to reporters, Sitharaman said, “We are cognizant of the issue and the foreign secretary S Jaisankar and commerce secretary Rita Teotia had communicated the same during their recent visit to the U.S. We are working on it, but there so far, there has been no development I can comment on.”

Sitharaman also said that the discussions on the proposed free trade agreement between India and the European Union are still going on. “We have been consistently raising the issue with our counterparts,” she stated.