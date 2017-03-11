Home Business

Cairn Energy directed to pay Rs 10.2K crore to IT-Department

Published: 11th March 2017 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2017 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) on Friday upheld the levy of Rs 10,247 crore in capital gains tax on the British energy major Cairn Energy Plc. However, ITAT has held that interest cannot be charged on the levy since the demand from the tax department was raised using retrospective tax legislation.

The order from the ITAT, dated March 9, pointed out that Cairn Energy was liable to pay the capital gains tax on a share transfer it had effected through an internal re-organisation of its India business in 2006. This had been done prior to listing Cairn India listed on the country;s stock exchanges.

The ITAT also stated that the Indian wing should have withheld tax on capital gains made by its parent, even as parallely, it was sent a notice by the IT department for not doing so. 

Cairn Energy had approached the ITAT after being slapped with the Rs 10,247 crore notice in January 2014. It has also initiated international arbitration, which is still pending. 

While the I-T department had raised a total tax demand of Rs 29,047 crore on the British firm, including back-dated interest of Rs 18,800 crore, Cairn Energy pled before the ITAT that the assessing officer had “erred” in raising the tax demand by invoking the retrospective amendment introduced in the Finance Act of 2012 — not on the statute when the India-United Kingdom Tax Treaty entered into force.

However, the ITAT found that provisions of the treaty provide that particular income would be chargeable to tax in accordance with the provisions of domestic laws and cannot limit the boundaries of domestic tax laws.

