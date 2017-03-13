SINGAPORE: The Indian rupee rose in non-deliverable forwards trading on Monday, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party won a landslide victory in an important battleground state.

Modi's victory in Uttar Pradesh strengthens his claim to a second term in national elections in 2019, and is seen as an endorsement of his economic reform agenda.

The rupee gained around 0.5 percent in one-month non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) trading to 66.35 per U.S. dollar.