How often do people go on business travel nowadays? Very frequently would be the right answer! With the growing number of businesses and networking opportunities, travelling has become a necessity for the professionals. No wonder business Hotels in commercial cities like Bangalore, Delhi and Mumbai are almost always full.

Business travel is different from travelling for leisure. One needs to keep in mind several things to glide through an official trip. However, there are certain habits that sets a successful business traveler apart. Here are they:

Brand loyalty for right accommodation

Frequent business travelers over time get more benefits booking their hotel with the same brand, rather than looking for better deals each time. It not only helps them save valuable time, but also loyalty leads to better rewards and a better experience. So, while it can be tempting to opt for a bigger deal, you also need to ascertain what that Rs.2000/- saving, is really costing you. In the long run; sticking to one brand might get you free breakfasts, guaranteed last minute deals, upgrades and several other perks. Also as every business traveler has a budget, regularly booking with few selected travel websites can help get access to great offers. For instance, budget hotel chains like OYO offer business travelers not only numerous pocket friendly accommodation options; but also, additional discounts on many business hotels of your choice. For instance, OYO Hotel rooms in Bangalore are easily available at prime business locations. The same goes for metros like Delhi or Mumbai where the brand fulfils the accommodation needs of a business traveler in a budget.

Battery pack

Several airlines and lounges have areas where you can charge your phone. But as quoted by several successful business flyers- “it is always better to just carry your battery pack, rather than leaving the phone in the waiting areas.” Battery packs or power banks can easily be bought at quite a reasonable price online, and you can charge your phone as and when you like. Also, you get that extra time to talk with your client or use your phone for other work-related matters while waiting to board your flight.

Packinglight

The last thing you need while traveling for business is a hefty bag to tag along everywhere you go. Over time business travelers get accustomed to packing precisely and by their needs. If the trip is a short one, then consider packing everything into one bag. It will let you breeze through security checks and you also won’t waste time waiting for luggage at the baggage claim belt. The key to packing smartly is not only packing what you need but also using the right kind of bags and packing your luggage methodically.

Use timeprudently

While punctuality is, a given for a business trip, it is also important to use your time efficiently. Use your travel time to mentally refresh that important idea you are planning to pitch to the client. Read up on facts, innovations in your area of work, or if possible finish that important report you never had time to proofread for the presentation. Using time prudently will help you have enough time to prepare and to relax the mind for the crucial meeting next day. If there is no access to the internet (for instance, while flying), then you can also draft those pending emails and get them ready to send when you land.

Pick your airline

If you are a frequent flier, then you are undoubtedly aware of the mileage points that can eventually get you an upgrade to premium or business class seats. Also, sticking to one airline will get you a premium status on your airline miles’ program. It means free access to airport lounges, mileage points and several other discounts and perks, which will eventually help make you business travel much more comfortable and successful.

Extra Baggage

If you are attending a trade show or exhibition, it could require tons of sales brochures, hoarding and other stuff necessary for the event. We suggest sending the stuff in advance via mail, especially if it is resulting in excess baggage. It will let your trip flow smoothly and save you tons of money considering the sky-high extra baggage fees that airlines are charging these days. Your courier service will do as good a job of getting these at your hotel/ event and a lower price. Make sure that there is someone there to receive the package safely and include your date of arrival on the outside tag.

Recharge yourself

We know that time is money and every second counts! But a successful businessman also understands the value of getting some ‘me’ time. While you are a high flyer and want to be your best anytime you meet your clients; you are also human. Give yourself a break from work; it could be just an hour in the evening or before bed. Make it your time to do whatever it takes to stop obsessing over work and just relax. You could call your kids or watch a good movie, and be stress free to conduct your business meetings efficiently.