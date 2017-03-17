Home Business

Honda launches WRV starting at Rs 7.75 lakh

Honda India on Thursday launched the jazz-based WR-V with significant styling changes and added equipment.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Honda India on Thursday launched the jazz-based WR-V with significant styling changes and added equipment. The prices will remain in a band of Rs 7.75 lakh-  Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The car is available in two variants, S and VX with 1.2 litre petrol and 1.5 litre diesel engine. The two petrol variants are priced at Rs 7.75 lakh and Rs 8.99 lakh while the diesel trims are tagged at Rs 8.79 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh.

“The fast evolving Indian market has shown strong demand for compact vehicles that are stylish, comfortable and have premium features. We are confident that WR-V will help us to fortify our premium image in all segments,” Yoichiro Ueno, Honda Cars India President and CEO said.

The WR-V is designed to compete with Hyundai i20 Active, Toyota Etios Cross, Fiat Avventura/Urban Cross and Volkswagen’s Cross Polo.

A raised bonnet line, buffed up bumper and new roof rails gives the existing hatch a completely new look. Satellite linked navigation, smartphone connectivity, dual airbags and anti lock breaking system are some of the new features. India is the first country to manufacture and launch the Honda WR-V in the world. It is the first model developed by Honda R&D India in association with Honda R&D Co Ltd, Japan. Honda Motor Company’s Chief Operating Officer, Regional Operations (Asia & Oceania), Noriake Abe said that this is a sign of the Japanese company’s commitment to the Indian market.

