NEW DELHI: The US Fed’s move to raise interest rates will not have any impact on Indian markets, according to senior government officials and analysts. “Indian markets (are) well placed to absorb the US Fed rate hike. Gradual approach in future increases augurs well for emerging markets,” Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das tweeted.

“Though the currency can appreciate in the short term, the rupee is expected to settle at `66.5-67.5 a dollar. However, this view is subject to the position taken by other central banks in response to the US fed rate hike,” said Soumya Kanti Ghosh, chief economic adviser, economic research Department at State Bank of India.

“The story for Indian market is different. We expect the move of domestic equity markets to be decided by local factors rather than global factors,” said Vaibhav Agrawal, head of research, Angel Broking.

Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian said the government had expected this hike and it will have very little impact on India. “What’s interesting is that it’s been seen as a dovish rate hike... that’s why the dollar actually declined a little bit and US bonds also declined.” According to him, there will little to no impact on the rupee and capital outflows. “Now, a lot will depend on our own economy and what happens domestically. If we can keep up our stability, growth and everything, this is something that we should be able to manage without much discomfort.”

However, Vijaykumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit BNP Paribas says that globally, it has created a situation of risk-on in the market. “With four per cent risk free return why would anyone invest in the emerging markets?”

According to Rishi shah, economist, Deloitte, the Fed will not change its strategy at monetary policy anytime soon. “The market is well balanced.”