TOKYO: Global shares were mostly higher Tuesday as crude oil prices advanced, though Japan's benchmark fell as investors weighed uncertainties over trade and exchange rates.

KEEPING SCORE: France's CAC 40 added 0.4 percent to 5,030.54 and Germany's DAX gained 0.3 percent to 12,085.89. Britain's FTSE 100 edged 0.1 percent higher to 7,437.78. U.S. shares were set to advance with Dow futures trading up 0.1 percent at 20,892. S&P 500 futures were up 0.2 percent at 2,375.10.

ASIA'S DAY: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 0.3 percent to finish at 19,455.88 and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 inched down 0.1 percent to 5,774.60. South Korea's Kospi added 1.0 percent to 2,178.38. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.4 percent to 24,593.12, while the Shanghai Composite added 0.3 percent to 3,261.61. India's Sensex fell 0.3 percent to 29,417.93.

JAPAN JITTERS: Shares came under selling pressure following a public holiday on Monday, as a weakening of the U.S. dollar against the yen added to worries over protectionist moves under U.S. President Donald Trump. The omission of the customary pledge to avoid protectionism from a statement by the Group of 20 major economies over the weekend underscored the challenges to free trade that have coincided with Trump's vows to rewrite trade deals.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude added 27 cents to $49.18 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose 35 cents to $51.97 a barrel in London.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 112.77 yen from 112.53 yen. The euro slipped to $1.0784 from $1.0760.