US stocks tumble on Trump policy uncertain

NEW YORK: US stocks reversed early gains to end sharply lower on Tuesday, amid growing concerns over US President Donald Trump's ability to implement his economic policies.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 237.85 points, or 1.14 per cent, to 20,668.01. The S&P 500 lost 29.45 points, or 1.24 per cent, to 2,344.02. The Nasdaq Composite Index plunged 107.70 points, or 1.83 per cent, to 5,793.83, Xinhua reported.
Worries about the country's health care reform weighed on the market as House Republicans are expected to vote on repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Acton (ACA) Thursday.
Analysts thought that the enthusiasm has come off the boil as a lot of Trump policies got mired in legislative process.
The ACA has been heatedly debated in the United States since its ratification in 2010. The Obama administration said the ACA expanded healthcare coverage to millions more of citizens, while some grumble that their healthcare premiums have surged after the ACA was put in place.
Financials took a hit as the US benchmark 10-year note yield continued to fall. Financial sector, the biggest laggard among the S&P 500's ten sectors, slumped 2.87 percent Tuesday.
In corporate news, Apple announced a new version of its 9.7-inch iPad and special editions for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus Tuesday. Shares of the tech giant, however, reversed early gains to close down 1.15 per cent.
NEW YORK: US stocks reversed early gains to end sharply lower on Tuesday, amid growing concerns over US President Donald Trump's ability to implement his economic policies.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Maharashtra: Congress and NCP hold talks for proposed grand alliance
Pakistan frees teenager from Assam as goodwill gesture
Man immolates self in collectorate in Tamil Nadu upset over 'inaction' on cheating complaint
Delhi cops identify body of man killed in 2011
Union Minister SS Ahluwalia admitted to AIIMS