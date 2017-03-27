Home Business

Vodafone and Cairn may gain from CBDT order

The fresh order, issued by Central Board of Direct Taxes states that no interest will be charged if principal demand of capital gains tax is paid.

Published: 27th March 2017 12:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2017 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Vodafone faces Rs 14,200 crore tax bill for failing to collect taxes when it acquired Hong Kong-based Hutchison Whampoa’s 67 per cent stake in India. | File Photo

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Vodafone Plc and Cairn are likely to benefit from a latest circular of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), which states that no interest will be charged if the amount raised as demand against capital gains tax is paid.

A March 24 notification from CBDT allows waiver of interest in disputed tax demand in different circumstances. It also includes cases where tax liability arose because of retrospective changes to the law.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had announced the closure of Direct Tax Dispute Resolution Scheme on February 28 last year. The scheme allowed waiver of interest and penalty if the principal amount involved in retrospective tax cases is paid and all appeals against the government challenging constitutional validity of back-dated amendment to income-tax laws are withdrawn.

Vodafone faces Rs 14,200 crore tax bill for failing to collect taxes when it acquired Hong Kong-based Hutchison Whampoa’s 67 per cent stake in India mobile-phone business in 2007.

UK’s Cairn Energy Plc has been slapped with over Rs 29,000 crore in tax demand including Rs 10,247 crore in principal due, for alleged capital gain it made in 2006 when it transferred its India business into a new subsidiary, Cairn India, and got it listed.It also has to pay Rs 20,495 crore for failing to deduct withholding tax on alleged capital gains when it re-orgainsed Indian operations.

