KOLKATA: The apex IT industry body NASSCOM, which is spearheading 10,000 start-up ventures, today launched 'Thrive30', East India’s biggest start-up showcase programme, to scale up investments in the eastern region.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamal Agarwala, chairman – NASSCOM Eastern Regional Council, said that start-ups were less interested in eastern region because of the lack of proper ecosystem, mentorship and funding in this region.

"Thrive30' is our effort to promote and scale up investments and entrepreneurial skills in eastern India by providing the deserving and innovative start-ups with mentor-ship, fine-tune, investment from seed capital to growth capital and guidance to raise money from the wide range of investors," Agarwala said.

The event would target all major Eastern India States to bring in 30 best Tech start-up businesses from the region under one platform and help them grow through mentoring, advisory and exposure to investors, Agarwala said.

The prelims would be conducted in the major cities of Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim and Odisha, besides West Bengal between April 1 to April 30, 2017.

'Thrive30' would aim at recognizing and rewarding top 5 startups amongst the identified top 30 so that they get the fame, exposure and support to grow to their fullest potential.

Stating that the core focus area for selection would be Technology, Transformation and Thrill, Agarwala said "Committed to incubate and support new technology startups in Eastern India, the ambitious Thrive30 program will provide Accessibility and mentorship with NASSCOM platform for the identified top 30 Tech startups across Eastern India before the finale showcase."

'Thrive30' has partnered with premiere institutes like IIMs and IITs in each city where Prelim selections would take place.

The grand showcase would be held on July 7 at the NASSCOM Product Conclave, Kolkata - 2017 edition.

Claiming that 'Thrive30' has already received a positive response from Angels and Investors community and IAN (Indian Angel Netwok), among others, NASSCOM was expecting many more to join them in days to come.