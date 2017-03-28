CHENNAI: With the Terrano becoming the second car, after the Sunny, in the Nissan Motor India stable to receive a major face-lift on Monday, Nissan officials confirmed the next model to receive one is set to be the popular hatchback from the Japanese automaker – the Micra.

While no firm timeline was revealed, Satinder Singh Bajwa, vice-president – sales, network and customer relations at Nissan Motor India, said a revamped Micra would be unveiled in FY18, along with the highly awaited hybrid version of its premium SUV – the Nissan X-Trail.

“We did a major face-lift for the Sunny a while ago, now the Terrano has received one with 22 new, additional features. Going forward, we expect to do some major upgrades to the Micra too. The entry of the X-Trail’s hybrid version to India will also impart positive momentum to us,” Bajwa said.

Nissan, which operates two brands in India – Nissan and Datsun – has already announced that it will launch eight new models, under both brands, before 2021.

“The X-Trail is one such major launch. The company, senior leadership in both India and Japan, view India as a major market. We will continue to release products that will emphasise this,” Bajwa said.

On the segments that are receiving focus, Bajwa pointed out that Terrano was one product in a segment that has been driving sales for both Nissan and the industry. “The urban SUV, compact SUV segment has definitely been seeing growth. So have the hatchbacks.

These have been driving growth for the entire industry,” he pointed out. The facelifts and new products from Nissan only emphasise that trend – the Micra is a compact hatchback, while the Terrano and X-Trail are part of the premium SUV segment.

The new version of the Terrano is priced between Rs 9.97 lakh to Rs 14.18 lakh and boasts 22 new features including a new premium dual tone interior, cruise control, a touchscreen navigation system, steering mounted audio/phone control, and a new steering wheel design.