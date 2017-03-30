Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 3,269 crore worth NHAI projects in Maharashtra

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Highway developer Dilip Buildcon today said it has bagged three road projects worth Rs 3,269 crore in Maharashtra.

"The company has received letter of award from the National Highways Authority of India for three projects in a single stretch in the state of Maharashtra. Dilip Buildcon has been awarded three projects valued at Rs 3,269 crore," Dilip Buildcon said in a BSE filing.

It said the first project is for four-laning of Mahagaon to Yavatmal section of NH-361 from Km 320.580 to Km 400.575 at a project cost of Rs 1,160.64 crore, it said.

The second project is for four-laning of Yavatmal to Wardha section of NH-361 from Km 400.575 to Km 465.500 at a project cost of Rs 1,043.28 crore. The third is for four-laning of Wardha-Butibori Section of NH-361 from km 465.500 to km 524.690 at a project cost of Rs 1,065.51 crore.

Completion period for all projects is 30 months.

The company's stock was trading 2.02 per cent higher at Rs 348.40 on the BSE.