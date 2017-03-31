Indian agri-biotech caught in a limbo, pending government approvals

Shruthi H M By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Caught between laborious approval processes and a general hostility toward Bt crops, the agri-biotech industry in the country is a limbo. At least 30 different innovations in the sector are stuck, pending approvals from the government.

While the retail value of the Indian bio-economy is estimated at $35 billion, projects in the agri-biotech industry have failed to receive an impetus.

According to data available with the Association of Biotech Led Industries (ABLE), the retail value of bio agri sector sums up to $9.015 billion, out of which $9 billion is accounted for by commercialisation of Bt cotton alone, with no representation of innovation in any other crops, as licences have not been granted for their field testing.

The ABLE Agriculture (Able-Ag) has urged the government to relax policy norms, as companies are finding it hard to get approvals for field testing of their innovations.

The Centre had mandated organisations to secure no-objection certificates (NOCs) from the respective state governments and in majority of the cases, approvals were being denied, mostly because of a threat perception about Bt crops, according to members of the association.

“The government needs to open it up for testing, at the very least. Unless these innovations can be tested for their safety, how can the safety concerns around Bt crops be addressed?” asked Shivendra Bajaj, executive director, Able-Ag.

The projects awaiting approvals include innovations developed by Indian Institute of

Horticulture Research, Sugarcane Breeding Research Institute, Central Research Institute for Dryland Agriculture, apart from several private companies with regard to crops such as cotton, maize, mustard, corn, sugarcane, papaya and tomato among others.

Giving a glimpse into the situation, he said things were getting worse for the technology year-on-year, for the past five-six years.

“The irony is that much of the data generated in India is being made of use of by other countries. Countries such as Bangladesh, which entered the field much later, are now making use of Bt innovations in agriculture. Every year, they are slowly increasing the cultivation of Bt brinjal. Pakistan has commercialised Bt maize after testing it for several years. In India, it is still pending even though we started testing it way earlier,” Bajaj said.

As for the safety concerns, Bajaj said India imported edible oils generated from Bt crops in other countries, while back home there was apprehension about allowing the development of these crops.