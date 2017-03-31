Vodafone, Idea should follow rules, says Communications Minister

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Vodafone India and Idea Cellular will have to follow all the norms prescribed by the government and should not expect any dilution in the rules, Communications Minister Manoj Sinha said on Thursday.

Speaking on the sideline of an event to release a Commemorative Stamp on ‘Cub Scouts’, Sinha, when quizzed about the request made by companies to change a few clause in merger and acquisition said, “They have to comply with the rules... There will be no special treatment.”

Telcos are planning merger and acquisition will have to follow all the rules and meet existing norms on spectrum, subscriber and revenue caps.

He also rejected the possibility of cartelisation, when asked if his ministry has taken measures to ensure, development of cartelisation as a result of merger and acquisition, resulting in lesser number of operators. Sinha was also confident that India would have about six telecom operators even after merger and acquisition in the sector.

“After consolidation, there will still be 5-6 players in each service area. So, cartelisation is not possible. Also, there are guidelines on revenue cap, subscriber cap and spectrum cap which will ensure a healthy competition. We have taken all precautions”.

He was also confident that the tariff for the customer will not be impacted, with Trai keeping a close watch on the tariff packages.

Earlier this year, the Telecom Commission had written to Trai expressing concerns on the “serious impact” of promotional offers on the financial health of the sector and the capability of telcos to meet their contractual commitments, including payment of installments for spectrum purchased, and repayment of loans.

Trai is of the opinion that tariff and tariff orders, solely under the regulators’ purview, should be seen in the context of consumer interest.