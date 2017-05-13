Home Business

Carmaker Nissan says UK plant hit by cyber attack

Production at Nissan's manufacturing plant in Sunderland, northeast England, has been affected by a cyber attack that has hit nearly 100 countries.

Published: 13th May 2017 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2017 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

A man walks in front of the logo of Nissan Motor Co. at the gallery at its global headquarters in Yokohama, near Tokyo. (File photo | AP)

By Reuters

LONDON: Nissan's manufacturing plant in Sunderland, northeast England, has been affected by a cyber attack that has hit nearly 100 countries, a spokesman for the Japanese carmaker said on Saturday.

"Like many organisations around the world, some Nissan entities were recently targeted by a ransomware attack. Our teams are responding accordingly and there has been no major impact on our business," he said in a statement.

He said the situation at the plant, which employs 7,000, continued to be monitored.

On Friday, cyber extortionists tricked victims into opening malicious malware attachments to spam emails that appeared to contain invoices, job offers, security warnings and other legitimate files.

The attack disrupted Britain's health system and companies including carmaker Renault and global shipper FedEx.

TAGS
Cyber attack Sunderland United Kingdom Nissan Wanna Cry Ransomeware Manufacturing Plant

