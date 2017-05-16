Home Business

IT workers need to reinvent themselves, say industry experts

With the threat of large-scale lay-offs in the IT sector looming large, techies, especially mid- to senior level professionals, are finding themselves in a spot.

Published: 16th May 2017 01:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2017 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

File Photo for Representational Purposes.

By Shruthi H M
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  With the threat of large-scale layoffs in the IT sector looming large, techies, especially mid- to senior-level professionals, are finding themselves in a spot. Given the fast-changing dynamics of the IT sector, these professionals may have to reinvent themselves to surmount the new challenges, say HR managers and industry experts. 

For one, the relatively higher salary levels of middle and senior level professionals are forcing companies to reconsider their human capital strategy, said Nagendran S, executive vice-president, MeritTrac Services, a testing and assessment company. 

“The competition for limited jobs is between the experienced and expensive professionals, smart youngsters who are looking to build their careers and technology interventions that can take away some of the jobs,” he added. 

To cope with the situation, the only way for those working in the sector is to invest in their own skill development and be aligned with the fast pace of change in the industry.

There is a clear shift in focus from hiring to re-skilling, said  Yogesh Kumar Bhatt, director, Manipal Global Academy of Information Technology (MGAIT). In a research conducted MGAIT on ‘Future Skills in IT Industry, it was revealed that the requirements are in digital age skills such as DevOps, Data Science, Android, Product Management and Cybersecurity. 

Subramanyam S, CEO, Ascent Consulting Services, an HR firm, said that while there is no loss in the employability quotient of the mid-to-senior level professionals, the IT industry would treat this more as an issue of budgeted expenses in the garb of Performance Assessment. The flip side of the situation was that the small and medium industry may treat this as a great opportunity of hiring right talent at lower cost, he opined. 

According to Sunil Goel, Managing Director of Global Hunt India, other than layoffs by multinational companies that have arisen out of their business models, the Indian market needs a lot of skilled workforce.

“People who have prior experience will be preferred for training in new skills by firms as they have an understanding of both the legacy and the upgraded system,” Goel added.

Grim scenario

The stiff competition for limited jobs is between smart freshers and senior techies. Technology interventions can also take away some of the jobs

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
India rubbishes Pakistan's claim of Indian submarine in its waters
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp