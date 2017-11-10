Home Business

Mahindra Logistics shares make tepid debut; end with mild gains

Shares of Mahindra Logistics made a tepid debut at the bourses, ending the day with marginal gains against the issue price of Rs 429.

Published: 10th November 2017 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2017 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Mahindra Logistics today made a tepid debut at the bourses, ending the day with marginal gains against the issue price of Rs 429.

The stock listed at Rs 432, up 0.69 per cent as compared to the issue price on BSE. During the day, the stock touched a high of Rs 433.95 and a low of Rs 416.55. It finally ended at Rs 429.15, up 0.03 per cent.

At NSE, shares of the company closed the day with a mild gain of 0.11 per cent at Rs 429.50.

In terms of equity volume, 14.99 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over one crore shares changed hands at NSE during the day.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 3,053.06 crore.

The Rs 829-crore IPO was subscribed 7.90 times during October 31-November 2, according to data available with the NSE.

The portion meant for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was oversubscribed 15.60 times, non institutional investors 2.07 times and retail investors 6.10 times.

The company had fixed the price band at Rs 425-429 per share. Mahindra Logistics' IPO comprised sale of 1,93,32,346 shares.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company and Axis Capital managed the company's IPO.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahindra Logistics NSE BSE

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp