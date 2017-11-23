Home Business

Samsung second largest smartphone brand in UK market

While Apple led the UK smartphone market with just over 34 percent market share despite sales declining sequentially, Samsung has become the second largest brand, slightly behind Apple.

Published: 23rd November 2017 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2017 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul. (Photo | Reuters)

By IANS

LONDON: While Apple led the UK smartphone market with just over 34 percent market share despite sales declining sequentially, Samsung has become the second largest brand, slightly behind Apple.

According to the latest research from Counterpoint's Market Pulse service, the UK smartphones sales remained flat annually in the third quarter this year, while the overall handset market (including feature phones) declined by 8 percent (year on year).

"The Chinese giant Huawei was the third largest brand, with consistent double-digit market share, leveraging a diverse portfolio across all price-tiers, but still some distance behind Samsung and Apple that represent something approaching a virtual duopoly," said Parv Sharma, Research Associate at Counterpoint Research.

Top five brands account for almost 80 percent of the smartphone sales in the UK in the third quarter.

"Like we see in the US market, Apple and Samsung together control more than two-thirds of the UK smartphone market in sales volumes and more than 80 percent in sales value," Sharma added.

The Apple iPhone 7 was the bestselling smartphone and contributed to 15 percent of the total smartphones sold in Q3.

"Samsung's Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus were second and third. Samsung also has a strong range of all price bands and it, together with Huawei, provided a strong volume platform that was resilient to attack from most other brands," said Research Director Peter Richardson.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
APPLE SAMSUNG UK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp