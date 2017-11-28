Home Business

Ashok Leyland, Hino Motors to develop BS-VI engines

Ashok Leyland on Monday entered into an agreement with its long-standing Japanese partner Hino Motors to jointly develop BS-VI compliant engines.

Published: 28th November 2017 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2017 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representation only. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ashok Leyland on Monday entered into an agreement with its long-standing Japanese partner Hino Motors to jointly develop BS-VI compliant engines. Under the mutual cooperation agreement (MCA), Ashok Leyland will use Hino’s engine technology for Euro VI development and will support in the development of Hino’s engine parts purchasing in India for global operation, the Chennai-based firm said. 

Hino and Ashok Leyland have had a cooperative agreement for engine production in India since 1986. 
Yoshio Shimo, president & CEO of Hino Motors said, “We believe this cooperation with Ashok Leyland takes advantage of the strengths that the two companies have cultivated. Hino will enhance its competitiveness by utilising Ashok Leyland’s parts procurement capabilities in India.” 

Both the companies will now leverage each other’s strengths in diesel engines to enhance competitiveness. By the latest MCA, the commercial vehicle major will enhance its competitiveness by jointly developing engines for BS-VI compliance in India through the engine technology of Hino Motors, while Hino Motors will promote engine parts development in India by utilising Ashok Leyland in India to strengthen Hino’s competitiveness.

The joint development will help the company get ready even for the Bharat Stage VI norms that will come into force in April 2020. “This cooperation between our companies would also be mutually beneficial and enable both of us to produce globally competitive products,” said Vinod K Dasari, managing director and CEO of Ashok Leyland.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ashok Leyland Hino Motors BS-VI engines

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp