Ashok Leyland, Hino Motors to develop BS-VI engines

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ashok Leyland on Monday entered into an agreement with its long-standing Japanese partner Hino Motors to jointly develop BS-VI compliant engines. Under the mutual cooperation agreement (MCA), Ashok Leyland will use Hino’s engine technology for Euro VI development and will support in the development of Hino’s engine parts purchasing in India for global operation, the Chennai-based firm said.

Hino and Ashok Leyland have had a cooperative agreement for engine production in India since 1986.

Yoshio Shimo, president & CEO of Hino Motors said, “We believe this cooperation with Ashok Leyland takes advantage of the strengths that the two companies have cultivated. Hino will enhance its competitiveness by utilising Ashok Leyland’s parts procurement capabilities in India.”

Both the companies will now leverage each other’s strengths in diesel engines to enhance competitiveness. By the latest MCA, the commercial vehicle major will enhance its competitiveness by jointly developing engines for BS-VI compliance in India through the engine technology of Hino Motors, while Hino Motors will promote engine parts development in India by utilising Ashok Leyland in India to strengthen Hino’s competitiveness.

The joint development will help the company get ready even for the Bharat Stage VI norms that will come into force in April 2020. “This cooperation between our companies would also be mutually beneficial and enable both of us to produce globally competitive products,” said Vinod K Dasari, managing director and CEO of Ashok Leyland.