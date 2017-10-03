FPIs pull out Rs 11000 crore from stocks in September

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The steady flow of foreign capital into Indian equities has undergone a firm reversal over the past two months, with foreign portfolio investors (FPI) pulling out more than Rs 11,000 crore from stocks in September.

Market analysts point out that many reasons have driven this outflow, including disappointing fiscal numbers, geopolitical uncertainties and a slowdown in corporate earnings. The raising of interest rates in the US is also contributing to the flight.

So sharp has the reversal been that the past two months have seen a cumulative Rs 23,770 crore in foreign capital. The six months preceding that had seen a record Rs 62,000 crore of foreign funds being invested in Indian equities.

Taking the recent outflows into a count, net investment by the FPIs in equity markets stands at Rs 34,350 crore (about $5.2 billion) so far this year. However, while FPIs have been wary of equity investments, they have pumped over Rs 4,430 crore into debt markets.

According to analysts, FPIs are trying to rebalance their portfolios in search of better returns. With Indian markets starting to be viewed as expensive, FPIs are finding it more attractive to invest in cheaper, under-valued emerging markets.

FPI outflow

