Home Business

Sensex remains in positive zone after RBI's status quo move

The rupee also maintained its strengthening trend, rising 34 paise to 65.16 against the US dollar at the forex market.

Published: 04th October 2017 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2017 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

Sensex (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maintaining its early upward trend, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading over 227 points higher as rate-sensitive stocks surged even after the RBI kept its key policy rates unchanged in line with expectations.

The rupee also maintained its strengthening trend, rising 34 paise to 65.16 against the US dollar at the forex market.

Investor sentiment also got a boost after the eight core sectors recorded a five-month high growth rate of 4.9 per cent in August, helped by robust performance of coal, natural gas and electricity, brokers said.

The eight infrastructure sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity -- had witnessed 3.1 per cent expansion in August last year.

The 30-share index, which had gained over 171 points in late morning trade trade, was trading higher by 227.33 points, or 0.72 per cent, to 31,724.71 at 1500 hours.

The barometer had gained 337.57 points in the previous three sessions.

The wider National Stock Exchange index Nifty was also trading above the crucial 9,900-mark at 9,929.05, gaining 69.55 points, or 0.71 per cent at 1500 hrs.

Brokers said the RBI's decision in its fourth bi-monthly policy review to keep key interest rate unchanged was largely in line with investor expectations in view of upward trend in inflation.

Consequently, the repo rate, at which it lends to the system, will stand at 6 per cent while reverse repo will also continue to be at 5.75 per cent.

The central bank left the cash reserve ratio static at 4 per cent.

The central bank has, however, slashed the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) or the percentage of deposits that banks have to park in government securities, by 0.50 per cent to 19.50 per cent. The move is expected to raise buoyancy in the loans market as banks will have slightly higher funds for lending.

The central bank cut growth projection for the current fiscal to 6.7 per cent.

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted 5:1 for the decision, with only Ravindra Dholakia voting for a 0.25 per cent reduction in rates.

Banking index surged 0.48 per cent as shares of staterun SBI rose 0.74 per cent to Rs 253.15, while Kotak Bank rose 2.48 per cent to Rs 1,031.30, HDFC Ltd gained 0.50 per cent to Rs 1,771.35.

Other gainers kept market higher were Sun Pharma, ITC Ltd, Reliance Industries, Dr Reddy's, M&M, Power Grid and Tata Motors.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SENSEX Nifty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp