5.7 per cent growth is no slowdown: European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after World Bank President Jim Yong Kim termed the recent slowdown in India’s economic growth an ‘aberration’ due to the temporary disruptions due to the rollout of the goods and services tax (GST), European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday that nobody outside India calls its 5.7 per cent GDP growth as a slowdown. According to him, that kind of growth is better than that clocked by major economies of Europe.

“What you are calling a slowdown would be a major performance in Europe. 5.7 per cent by comparison to 2 per cent in Europe is showing that India is doing well. I wouldn’t be too afraid of what you are calling slowdown. Nobody outside India is calling this a slowdown,” he said on the sidelines of India European Union Business Forum here.

The comment comes amid criticism in India over the its economic growth rate slowing down to three-year low of 5.7 per cent in the first quarter ended June due to demonetisation and implementation of GST.

Senior BJP leader Yashwant Sinha had in a recent article headlined “I need to speak up now”, described the economy as a “mess” that will not resuscitate before the next general elections in 2019.

Sinha had said the purpose behind highlighting the concerns about the economy through an article was to bring certain issues in public domain so that the government does a course correction. He said he did not expect his article to create “such a furore”.