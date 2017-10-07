Home Business

5.7 per cent growth is no slowdown: European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker

A day after World Bank President Jim Yong Kim termed the recent slowdown in India’s economic growth an ‘aberration’ due to the temporary disruptions due to the rollout of the goods and services tax (G

Published: 07th October 2017 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2017 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after World Bank President Jim Yong Kim termed the recent slowdown in India’s economic growth an ‘aberration’ due to the temporary disruptions due to the rollout of the goods and services tax (GST), European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday that nobody outside India calls its 5.7 per cent GDP growth as a slowdown. According to him, that kind of growth is better than that clocked by major economies of Europe.

“What you are calling a slowdown would be a major performance in Europe. 5.7 per cent by comparison to 2 per cent in Europe is showing that India is doing well. I wouldn’t be too afraid of what you are calling slowdown. Nobody outside India is calling this a slowdown,” he said on the sidelines of India European Union Business Forum here.

The comment comes amid criticism in India over the its economic growth rate slowing down to three-year low of 5.7 per cent in the first quarter ended June due to demonetisation and implementation of GST.
Senior BJP leader Yashwant Sinha had in a recent article headlined “I need to speak up now”, described the economy as a “mess” that will not resuscitate before the next general elections in 2019.

Sinha had said the purpose behind highlighting the concerns about the economy through an article was to bring certain issues in public domain so that the government does a course correction. He said he did not expect his article to create “such a furore”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Bank Jim Yong Kim economic growth GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp