Finance Minister Jaitley to attend IMF, World Bank meetings

NEW DELHI: Arun Jaitley, union minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, will attend the annual meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the US and also speak at a slew of investor meets, highlighting the major policy decisions of the Narendra Modi-led government. Jaitley will also meet US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross as part of bilateral meeting that includes travel visa issues of professionals from India and exports of products by MSMEs.

He will meet with the investors in partnership with the Bank of America and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), and attend a Roundtable Meeting of CEOs of USIBC-CII. He will visit New York, Boston and Washington DC during his one week trip beginning Monday.

According to a government release, Jaitley’s delegation includes RBI Governor Urjit Patel; Subhash Chandra Garg, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs (DEA); Arvind Subramanian, Chief Economic Adviser; and Dinesh Sharma, special secretary, DEA.

The FM will meet with the investors on Monday and also participate in the Roundtable Meeting of CEOs of USIBC-CII. He is also scheduled deliver a lecture on ‘FDI: Achievements and Challenges’ at Columbia University the next day. Jaitley will participate in the roundtable investment meet organised in Boston in collaboration with NIIF, USISPF and FICCI on Wednesday and will speak on ‘Indian Economy - The Road Ahead’.

The finance minister will deliver a lecture on India’s tax reforms at Harvard University. He will participate in the annual meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, among others, on Thursday.

He will also participate in an interactive seminar organised by Ficci on the subject of ‘India opportunity conference’. Jaitley will also attend the G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors’ working dinner and plenary, G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors.

Jaitley will participate in the finance ministers’ meeting with multilateral development banks and hold separate bilateral meetings with the Italian minister for economy and finance and the Iranian minister for economy and finance.

He is also scheduled to participate in the special event to be hosted by US India Strategic Partnership Forum on ‘Indian Economy: Prospects and Challenges’. Later, he will participate in the 96th meeting of the Development Committee Plenary and will return to India on October 16.