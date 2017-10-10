UN slaps port bans on ships violating North Korea sanctions

By IANS

UNITED NATIONS: The UN has banned four ships from visiting any global port, after they were found violating sanctions imposed on North Korea, the media reported.



Hugh Griffiths, co-ordinator of a UN panel on North Korean sanctions, on Monday night described the move as unprecedented, reports the BBC.



The ships were reportedly the Petrel 8, Hao Fan 6, Tong San 2 and Jie Shun.



According to the MarineTraffic website, a maritime database that monitors the movement of vessels, Petrel 8 is registered in Comoros, Hao Fan 6 in Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Tong San 2 in North Korea. The registered country of Jie Shun was not listed.



Griffiths said the ships were found "transporting prohibited goods".



The ban was announced following a UN meeting earlier on Monday.



In August, a UN resolution banned exports of coal, seafood and iron ore from North Korea, reports the BBC.



Sanctions were expanded last month in response to Pyongyang's sixth and largest nuclear test yet, to include the export of textiles and North Korean guest workers, as well as a cap on oil imports.