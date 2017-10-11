Sensex ends with losses, fails to keep early lead

By PTI

MUMBAI: In a reversal of trend, the Sensex today settled with losses and the NSE Nifty cracked below 10,000 as investors picked profit ahead of the earnings season.

The quarterly results are kicking off tomorrow, with TCS set to unveil the numbers.

Both the key indices failed to hold on to their previous highs.

Stocks saw a positive start today as the Sensex crossed the 32,000-mark after domestic investors pressed on with buying. But in the end, the BSE index ended lower by 90.42 points, or 0.28 per cent, at 31,833.99, with profit-booking posing an overhang in the later part of the session.

The gauge had soared 332.38 points in the previous three sessions.

The NSE Nifty closed lower by 32.15 points, or 0.32 per cent, at 9,984.80. Intra-day, it shuttled between 10,067.25 and 9,955.80.

Release of data sets of IIP for August and inflation for September is slated for tomorrow.

The IMF yesterday lowered India's growth projection to 6.7 per cent in 2017, which unnerved investors, traders said.