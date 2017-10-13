Home Business

Farm growth may slip to over 3 per cent in FY'18 : Niti member

The country's agriculture and allied growth is likely to be over 3 per cent in the ongoing fiscal, lower than around 5 per cent last year, according to a Niti Aayog member.

Published: 13th October 2017 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2017 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The country's agriculture and allied growth is likely to be over 3 per cent in the ongoing fiscal, lower than around 5 per cent last year, according to a Niti Aayog member.

For the 2016-17 fiscal, the farm sector growth was pegged at 4.9 per cent, which is likely to be revised upward taking into account the final foodgrain production figures, it said.

"Looking at the performance of the kharif season, I can say with confidence that growth will be more than 3 per cent," Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand told reporters on the sidelines of an event on role of digital technologies in driving agri business growth.

The expected 3 per cent growth this year is not that bad when compared to 2016-17 fiscal when the sector grew from a low base effect, he said.

The farm growth in 2015-16 stood at 1.2 per cent due to poor rains and drought.

"The base effect may not be good this year though kharif season went off well. We need to see how rabi season will perform," Chand said.

After taking into account rabi season performance, the final farm sector growth figures might be revised upward later, he added.

As of now, the rabi sowing prospects are good as water in reservoirs is in good position, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Niti Aayog agriculture agri business growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp