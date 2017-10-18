Home Business

Aditya Birla to groom fashion advisors; ties up with four large-format stores

In a first-of-its-kind initiative by a fibre producer, Aditya Birla Cellulose is grooming fashion advisors, who will engage with consumers in retail stores across the country.

Published: 18th October 2017 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2017 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

By Sunitha natti
Express News Service

MUMBAI: In a first-of-its-kind initiative by a fibre producer, Aditya Birla Cellulose is grooming fashion advisors, who will engage with consumers in retail stores across the country.

The move, which is in line with the government’s Skill India programme, intends to train about 300-400, 12th standard girls aged 17 to 20 and train them with skills to create awareness about the fabric, designs, styles and other elements. The company has currently tied up four large-format stores namely — Pantaloons, Shoppers Stop, Central and Reliance Trends — who will absorb them after the training period. The first batch includes 267 girls along with 35 supervisors cherry-picked from across 30 cities and are being placed in 251 stores across the country.

“We have hired an agency to train them on finer aspects of how to engage with consumers. They, along with supervisors, will be in the market for 45-60 days and will then be placed in retail outlets after that,” Manohar Samuel, president (marketing & business development), Aditya Birla Cellulose told Express. He added that every season the company has plans to groom about 300-400 fashion designers.

The company’s Liva brand of fabric, which was launched in March 2015, is now being used by over 30 women apparel brands like W, Biba and Auerlia. As per its consumer survey, around 97 per cent women are believed to like the bio-degradable cellulose fabric. It is one of the world’s largest makers of viscose fibre, which is also used by multinational brands like H&M and Marks & Spencers.

“As a business, we firmly believe that consumer drives consumption and there are insights from consumers, which need to be taken though he may be five steps back in the value chain,” reasoned Samuel.Currently, Liva has presence in five categories like sarees, stoles, knitted tops, leggings and lounge wear and could soon be expanded to other product categories.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp