Ambuja Cements third-quarter profit up 10 percent

Standalone cement sales volume rose to 5.02 million tonnes in the quarter, from 4.50 million tonnes in the same period last year.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Reuters)

By Reuters

BENGALURU: India's Ambuja Cements Ltd reported an about 10 percent increase in quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by higher cement sales volume.

Standalone profit rose to 2.72 billion rupees ($41.78 million) in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from 2.48 billion rupees a year earlier. http://bit.ly/2zNvsbR

Analysts on average had expected the company to post a standalone profit of 2.43 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

