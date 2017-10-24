Home Business

Digital hiring picks up as companies embrace automation

The process of hiring has gone digital with companies increasingly adopting automation in hiring talent, says a new survey by global recruitment firm KellyOCG India. T

Published: 24th October 2017

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:   The process of hiring has gone digital with companies increasingly adopting automation in hiring talent, says a new survey by global recruitment firm KellyOCG India. The survey found that 40 per cent of employers worldwide reported greater difficulty hiring the right people, which is at the highest level in the past 10 years.“As hiring the right talent is becoming increasingly tough, organisations adopting automation in recruitment are experiencing fewer hiring challenges than those still using traditional methods,” said Francis Padamadan, country director, KellyOCG India. He added that while employers are grappling with talent shortage, there are more passive job seekers than ever before. 

According to the report titled ‘Digital Recruiting: Disruption by Design, And Not Default,’ digital innovation for recruiting is going to be the new normal, with the process turning fully automated and even chat bots set to play a major role in the coming days. Employers are also increasingly using technologies like Applicant Tracking System, Candidate Relationship Management, Artificial Intelligence and backend automation as even job seekers are searching for jobs on mobiles. 

“By delegating low-level tactical work to machines, recruiters gain time for more meaningful conversations with identified high-potential candidates, giving them the personal attention they deserve,” Padamadan added.Around 40 per cent of survey respondents described their organisations’ recruiting function as either ‘experimental’ or ‘innovative’.

Padamadan added that the survey showed that such vanguard organisations or innovators experience fewer hiring challenges than organisations with more traditional approaches. He noted that chat bots are playing a major role in tactical work like recruiting concierge, bot-run interview prep class, and responses to candidates. The survey noted that over the next two years live digital interviewing is set to become popular.

