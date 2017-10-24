Home Business

Will create 100 mn jobs in 5 yrs through tourism: Union minister K J Alphons

 The government plans to generate 100 million jobs in the next five years through tourism, Union minister K J Alphons said here on Monday.

Published: 24th October 2017 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2017 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government plans to generate 100 million jobs in the next five years through tourism, Union minister K J Alphons said here on Monday. Plus, efforts will be taken to attract 40 million foreign tourists every year, he added. Currently, the figures stand at 43 million and 14.4 million, respectively. And, the annual foreign exchange earnings through tourist spends stand at `1.56 lakh crore, the minister said. 
He was speaking to reporters after meeting the CEOs of companies investing in the sector. 


Elaborating on the suggestions that emerged from the day-long deliberations, the minister said the tourism industry has sought a single-window clearance mechanism for approvals.“Even though things have been made much easier at the Centre by the Government of India, they (industry) feel that things are still complicated at the state level. You need about 70 permits for a hotel to be opened, this is outrageous. We need to bring down the number of permits which are required to operate a hotel down to the minimum,” he said. 

Among other things, Alphons asserted he would “strongly recommend” to the finance ministry for a reduction in the GST rate for five-star hotel rooms attracting a tariff of `7,500 and above. “Industry feels the taxes are too high. We would certainly bat for the industry and request the finance ministry to bring down the tax rates so that there will be much better acceptance,” the minister said.

The ministry is in advanced stages of a proposal to provide infrastructure status to the tourism industry for projects up to `50 crore and will soon approach the Union Cabinet for its approval on the same, he added. 
“With the infrastructure status, possibly the lending rates would come down, states would be able to give land on much better terms to the hotel industry,” Alphons pointed out.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp