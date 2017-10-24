Will create 100 mn jobs in 5 yrs through tourism: Union minister K J Alphons

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government plans to generate 100 million jobs in the next five years through tourism, Union minister K J Alphons said here on Monday. Plus, efforts will be taken to attract 40 million foreign tourists every year, he added. Currently, the figures stand at 43 million and 14.4 million, respectively. And, the annual foreign exchange earnings through tourist spends stand at `1.56 lakh crore, the minister said.

He was speaking to reporters after meeting the CEOs of companies investing in the sector.



Elaborating on the suggestions that emerged from the day-long deliberations, the minister said the tourism industry has sought a single-window clearance mechanism for approvals.“Even though things have been made much easier at the Centre by the Government of India, they (industry) feel that things are still complicated at the state level. You need about 70 permits for a hotel to be opened, this is outrageous. We need to bring down the number of permits which are required to operate a hotel down to the minimum,” he said.

Among other things, Alphons asserted he would “strongly recommend” to the finance ministry for a reduction in the GST rate for five-star hotel rooms attracting a tariff of `7,500 and above. “Industry feels the taxes are too high. We would certainly bat for the industry and request the finance ministry to bring down the tax rates so that there will be much better acceptance,” the minister said.

The ministry is in advanced stages of a proposal to provide infrastructure status to the tourism industry for projects up to `50 crore and will soon approach the Union Cabinet for its approval on the same, he added.

“With the infrastructure status, possibly the lending rates would come down, states would be able to give land on much better terms to the hotel industry,” Alphons pointed out.