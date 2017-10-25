Home Business

Kotak Mahindra Q2 net rises 20 per cent to Rs 1,441 crore

Consolidated total income stood at Rs 9,147.03 crore for the quarter, up 8.69 per cent from Rs 8,414.95 crore in the year-ago period.

Published: 25th October 2017

A man walks past the Kotak Mahindra Bank branch in New Delhi. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Kotak Mahindra Bank today reported 19.81 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 1,440.68 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The private sector bank had posted PAT of Rs 1,202.4 crore in July-September of the previous fiscal.

Consolidated total income stood at Rs 9,147.03 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal, up 8.69 per cent from Rs 8,414.95 crore in the year-ago period, Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a BSE filing.

On stand-alone basis, the bank posted 22.25 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 994.31 crore for the quarter under review compared with a profit of Rs 813.29 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income on standalone basis stood at Rs 5,714.02 crore for the quarter as against Rs 5,243.58 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Gross non-performing assets as a percentage of gross advances fell marginally to 2.47 per cent compared with 2.49 per cent in the same period a year ago.

Net non-performing assets as a percentage of net advances rose to 1.26 per cent compared with 1.20 per cent reported in the same period a year ago.

Shares of the bank were trading at Rs 1,016, up 4.76 per cent from the previous close on BSE.

