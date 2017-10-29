AU Small Bank, SIDBI to set up Rs 200 crore fund for MSMEs

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AU Small Finance Bank on Saturday tied up with Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) to launch a `200-crore fund for providing loans to MSMEs.The programme will fund term loans in the `25 lakh to `2 crore ticket size.“This joint financing programme with SIDBI aims to enhance credit to MSMEs. We are looking at disbursing this amount in the next 12—15 months to nearly 100 units,” said the company managing director and chief executive Sanjay Agrawal.

Under the advice of SIDBI, AU Bank will play the anchor in this programme as all the processes including disbursement, monitoring and recovery will be handled by them.

The appraisal of the proposal shall be done jointly by AU Bank and SIDBI.Both the financial institutions will earmark a corpus of Rs. 100 crore for lending under this agreement this financial year.The loans will be offered at a rate of 10 per cent to MSMEs, he said.The corpus for the subsequent financial years will be decided after mutual consultation and seeing the progress, he added.