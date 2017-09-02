XIAMEN: As the three-day BRICS summit is set to begin on Sunday in China's south-western city of Xiamen, Senior economist Sumedh Devrokar said that India-China business ties will not be affected by the Doklam like incidents.

Devrokar, senior economist at the Spanish Bank in Hongkong said,"I have come here to attend the BRICS summit and to get an idea of how the five countries are going ahead in terms of ideas, investments and business and what the future lies for the emerging economies."

Referring to the weeks-long standoff in Doklam near Sikkim, Senior Economist said ,"These incidents should not affect the business fabric of the countries. Both China and India tried to defuse tensions and that speaks a lot in terms of their investments and business ties and both the countries are willing to go ahead to do business which is profitable and important for both of them."



"Trade integration between China and India is itself a testimonial to the existing trust between the two countries at least at the economic level,” Senior Economist Devrokar added.



"These two countries are the future in terms of growth, trade volume and demographics. I think they can't do away without each other,” he said.



Hoping that the countries may bring out innovative ideas for economic growth, Devrokar said,” The past five years have been difficult on the matters of growth and challenges on economic scale and I want to see how do these countries overcome these challenges and go ahead with better ideas for shaping the future.”



"There were border tensions, but I'm sure, here everything will be really good. Trade relations will grow," Sameer Viambe, an Indian businessman from Maharashtra visiting China to attend the BRICS summit said while talking to ANI.