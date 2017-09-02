CHENNAI: Premium car brand Lexus, part of Japanese automaker Toyota’s brands, announced on Thursday it was distancing itself from the broader Toyota presence in India.

Introduced to India five months ago, Lexus India will now work independently from Toyota India to position itself for growth.

“In line with this change, a new leadership structure is also being established to drive the brand’s growth,” a company statement said.

The new team will be headed by Akito Tachibana, chairman, Lexus India.

Akitoshi Takemura, in his role as president, will lead the Lexus India business.

According to the firm, the focus has been placed on strengthening the leadership of core functions, which will enable Lexus to deliver on its promises of exceptional guest and owner experience. “The new structure enables the brand to harness operational efficiencies for sustainable growth, with Arun Nair moving into the role of vice-president, overseeing Operations,” it said.

Analysts say standing seperately will help the young brand make its own way, without being saddled with the mother brand’s reputation. “Functioning independently will give it some autonomy, and that is very important in the initial brand building phase,” said a New Delhi-based analyst.

Lexus India’s independence as a business organisation, according to the firm, will enable it to build its presence as a luxury lifestyle brand and to position for growth in India, one of the world’s fastest growing economies.

Lexus debuted in India in March 2017, with a hybrid-focused line-up of vehicles featuring the ES300h and RX450h. Since then, Lexus has opened four guest experience centres in Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi and Gurgaon.

“In a few short months in India, Lexus has already made significant progress; our products have received a warm reception by the market, we have expanded our physical presence... and our brand is being recognised as a luxury lifestyle brand through initiatives such as Lexus Short Films,” said Arun Nair, vice-president.

“The changes we are announcing today will help Lexus ride that momentum to drive further sustainable growth in India.”