BENGALURU: Cloud hosting platform DigitalOcean signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Karnataka Biotechnology and Information Technology Services to provide cloud infrastructure and support to startups enrolled with the Karnataka Startup Cell.

Under the agreement, Digital- Ocean would give $1000 worth cloud credits for start-ups that are being funded under the government’s initiative. The MoU was signed at the government’s ‘Elevate 100’ programme which aims to support start-ups by providing Rs 400 crore over a period of time, a statement said.

DigitalOcean is a cloud platform focused on simplifying complexities of infrastructure for software developers and hashelped boost the start-up ecosystem by helping high growth start-ups such as NoBroker with their incubator programme, Hatch, the statement said. Hatch is an example of the company’s focus on ensuring that developers and high-growth startups can seamlessly launch and scale their businesses. Under the programme, DigitalOcean would help start-ups selected by the government with cloud infrastructure credits and also provide consultation on technical platform and architecture queries, it said.

“We look forward to working with the selected start-ups and partnering with the government in their vision to make Karnataka a true start-up hub,” DigitalOcean India Country Manager Prabhakar Jayakumar said. ‘Elevate’ 100 would help startups by providing them funds and mentors to help them turn their ideas into successful business.