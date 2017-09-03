Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan finally breaks his silence over demonetisation through his disclosure in his latest book,' I Do What I Do: On Reform, Rhetoric & Resolve'.

According to Hindustan Times reports, Rajan revealed that he was not in favour of demonetisation as he thought that the long term economic benefit may not surpass the immediate economic costs of demonetisation.

In his interview with Times of India, Rajan pointed out that at no point during his tenure, RBI was asked to make a decision on demonetisation although it was consulted on the issue.

Rajan gave his opinion orally in February 2016 when the government asked his views on demonetisation.

Though Rajan didn't elaborate on the economic costs, he wrote that “there were alternatives to achieve the main goals”.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has scrapped Rs 1000 and Rs 500 notes overnight on November 8 last year terming it as a 'surgical strike' against black money. However, the recent data released by RBI shows that 99 per cent of demonetised notes came back to the banks.

The demonetisation of currencies which constituted 86 per cent of the system has adversely affected the economy as GDP fall from 7 per cent in October-December quarter to 5.7 per cent in April-June.

Raghuram Rajan returned to academia after his term as governor which ended on September 3 last year.

The book which is all set to release on next week contains a compilation of the speeches he delivered on wide ranges of issues as the RBI governor.