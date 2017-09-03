NEW DELHI: State-owned energy major NTPC recorded a 12.55 per cent rise in power generation during the month of August this year, as compared to the same month in 2016.

The firm has also achieved significant generation from its solar energy assets, in line with the government’s push towards renewables. “The total (power) generation for the month (August 2017) was 22.347 billion units (BU) as against 19.855 billion units,” NTPC said in a statement, adding that its plant load factor (PLF) had increased by 5.58 per cent compared to last August.

Meanwhile, the 800 MW Koldam hydro power project also generated electricity at its peak capacity during this period. In April this year, Sanjeev Kishore, Group General Manager of the power station stated that it had achieved a record power generation of 3,225 million units during the financial year 2016-17, which is more than five per cent above the design capacity of 3054 million units.

2016-17 was the first full year of operations of the power plant. The plant had also surpassed the normative declared capacity of 90 per cent by achieving 106.42 per cent with annual PLF of 46 per cent which was nearly 2 per cent more than the design PLF. In line with government’s thrust on renewable energy, the company’s solar stations generated 455 million units from 870 MW capacity during April-August 2017.

“This is three times higher than last year,” NTPC pointed out. The company has also commissioned 3,845 MW of capacity and added 2,190 MW to commercial capacity during 2016- 17. The installed capacity of the group stood at 51,671 MW as on July 31 and has over 28,000 MW of capacity under construction. Earlier this week, the central government had received bids for a seven per cent stake sale in the company, which is expected to get the exchequer around Rs 9,100 crore. At the end of the two-day offer for sale (OFS), retail investors had bid for only 73 per cent of the quota allocated to them.