NEW DELHI: Gold prices went up by a whopping Rs 241 at Rs 30,064 per 10 grams in futures trade today after speculators raised bets, tracking a firming global trend.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in October was trading higher by Rs 241, or 0.81 per cent, to Rs 30,064 per 10 grams, in a business turnover of 804 lots. The yellow metal for delivery in far-month December too rallied by Rs 225, or 0.75 per cent, to Rs 30,213 per 10 grams in 13 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in gold prices at futures trade here to a firming trend overseas where it hit 10-month high on escalating geopolitical tensions after North Korea's latest nuclear test drove investors towards the safe-haven assets. Meanwhile, gold was trading 0.71 per cent higher at USD 1,333.80 an ounce in Singapore.