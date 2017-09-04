BENGALURU: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has bagged another contract to supply Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) for the armed forces. The contract worth Rs 6,100 crore is for a total of 41 ALHs, which will be shared by the Indian Army and Navy.

In a release, T Suvarna Raju, Chairman and Managing Director said that the latest order reflected the trust on HAL's capabilities and gives an impetus to the Make in India campaign. "It reposes faith of Indian Defence forces in indigenous ALH which has been serving them with distinction for a long time" he said.

The choppers are expected to be supplied within 60 months. A contract to that effect was signed between Ministry of Defence and HAL in New Delhi recently. In March this year, HAL had signed a contract for the supply of 32 ALH to boost maritime security capabilities of the Indian Navy (IN) and Indian Coast Guard (ICG).

ALH is one of the country’s indigenously developed helicopters, which comes in both civil and military variants.