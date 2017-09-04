Lately hundreds and thousands of people are registering domain names and paying for hosting services for their websites across the globe either for their personal use or for their business, but very few of them really knows the cleaner path and genuine service provider.

Below are some of the important tips to share which will help you to decide where to register your domain name and with which company you should host your website:

Before you read on it is important to know how many domain names you are planning to register and once you have registered those,direct the domains to a web hosting service company, provided you are satisfied with their tariff and sales service.

- The first and foremost thing to check with the web hosting company is their customer service and how easily you can contact them even after the sale is closed. Look for the live chat service too along with the email response system and call number.

- Secondly you need to know their hours of operation like whether they accept calls from Monday to Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at least. It is better if the company is serving its customers 24x7. This will make a difference as website need to be up 24 hours and so you may need help immediately at any time for issues.

- The third point to note is how much web space your website require. If your website is small, a 5MB space will be enough. If you intend to upload lot of videos and images on your website, you need to expand the web space.

- Try to have FTP access as this will help to have the ability to upload the web pages on your website. This access is important for web developers.

- Most of the web hosting companies offer email account. However, you need to check before the feature before making payment. Having email account in the name of your website gives professionalism to your business.

- If you have access to your own Control Panel (c-panel), it will be an added advantage as you can add, delete passwords and email accounts by your own. With this feature you can have full control on your website as you can make all the necessary changes easily without relying on any other person.

There may be more requirements, but these will guide you in closing the best deal with the hosting company.