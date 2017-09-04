MUMBAI: Sixteen of the 19 members in the promoter group of Infosys, including co-founder N R Narayana Murthy and Nandan Nilekani, have offered to sell as many as 1.77 crore shares worth up to Rs 2,038 crore in the forthcoming share buyback of the company.

The promoters group —which includes most of the founders and their families — have expressed their intention to be part of the company’s first buyback plan. However, only co-founder S D Shibulal, daughter Shruti Shibulal and Meghana Gopalakrishnan, the daughter of another co-founder S. Gopalakrishnan, have decided not to tender their shares.

According to reports, Nilekani, along with his family, have offered to tender 58 lakh shares, while Murthy, along with wife Sudha and two children, has put over 54 lakh shares on the block. S Gopalakrishnan and family have offered 22 lakh shares. In the case of company co-founder K Dinesh, the number stands at 29 lakh. S D Shibulal’s wife and son intend to offload over 14 lakh shares.

Infosys made this disclosure in a postal ballot notice as it sought shareholders’ approval for the proposal. On August 19, the board of the country’s second-largest software services firm had approved a share buyback of Rs 13,000 crore. The buyback price is fixed at Rs 1,150 per share. This could mean a windfall of Rs 2,038.94 crore for the promoter group, if all the shares tendered by them are accepted in the buyback.

The founders and families — classified as promoters group — held 29.28 crore shares, or 12.75 per cent, in Infosys at the end of June 2017. Among those who are not participating in the buyback, S D Shibulal holds 88.28 lakh shares, Shruti Shibulal has 1.37 crore shares and Meghana Gopalakrishnan owns 24.17 lakh shares.

The firm has been in the eye of a storm over the past few months, with founders and erstwhile board members clashing over allegations such as corporate governance lapses and irregularities in Infosys’ Panaya acquisition. The company is also seeking the shareholders’ approval through a special resolution on the appointment of Nilekani as an additional, non-executive and non-independent Director as decided by the Board on August 24.