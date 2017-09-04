MUMBAI: Markets regulator Sebi will soon consider what amount of information the management and boards of listed companies can share with their non-executive promoters and whether independent directors need to play a more active role to ensure best corporate governance.

The proposed move assumes significance in the wake of bitter face-offs seen between some promoter groups and the top management personnel in case of Infosys and others.

A high-level panel, headed by noted banker Uday Kotak, is already looking into various aspects of corporate governance, while the regulator has been receiving several representations from various groups of domestic and foreign investors, as also from other stakeholders like proxy advisory firms, following the Infosys crisis and earlier in case of Tatas and others.

A top regulatory official said that these issues are likely to be discussed in detail during Sebi’s board meeting later this month, though any final guidelines would be framed only after putting up a draft for public consultation.