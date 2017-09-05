CHENNAI: The real estate arms of the ASK and TVS groups announced on Monday that they have set up a Rs 400 crore residential real estate investment platform. The venture, made between ASK Property Investment Advisors (ASK PIA) and Emerald Haven Realty Ltd (TVS Emerald) will buy land, acquire projects and other distressed asset,s and develope mid-income and affordable housing projects.

ASK and Emerald Haven will invest in a 49:51 partnership for the venture, and the platform has already made its first investment in a 10-acre plot at Porur, Chennai which will have 5,48,000 sqft of saleable area with an equity investment of rs 83 crore. “We believe that affordable and mid-segment market offers huge growth potential and this is in sync with the TVS Emerald’s core purpose of providing better living space to the urban middle class,” said ASK Property Investment Advisors Managing Director and CEO Amit Bhagat.

Sunil Rohokale, MD & CEO, ASK Group, agreed. “This alliance reaffirms and reiterates ASK PIAs conviction of developing sound partnerships, identifying growth potential and delivering superior risk adjusted returns. This platform is poised to get benefited in the heightened regulatory regime of RERA through focus execution and satisfying customer needs.”

The ASK Group has a diversified portfolio of nearly Rs 35,000 crore of assets under management (AUM), including a wealth management arm, property investment advisory, portfolio management services,etc. Its real estate arm ASK PIA is raising Rs 2,000 crore from domestic and foreign investors to invest in residential projects. The venture is set to add value to Emerald too, with TVS Emerald president and CEO R Chandramouli stating that the experience, expertise that ASK PIA team brings will “surely add to the value proposition that we have always envisioned to deliver to our customers”.