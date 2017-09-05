An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. (Reuters)

MUMBAI: Bajaj Finance Ltd has launched a share sale to institutional investors to raise up to 45 billion rupees ($702 million), according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Bajaj Finance is selling up to 26.6 million shares at 1,690 rupees each, or a 5.8 percent discount to its Tuesday closing price on the National Stock Exchange, according to a separate deal term sheet seen by Reuters.

JM Financial is the global coordinator and bookrunning lead manager for the share sale, and Goldman Sachs and Kotak Mahindra are the other two bookrunning lead managers, the company said in the filing to stock exchanges