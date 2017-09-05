CHENNAI: At a time when the economy still awaits for some stimulus to revive growth, Chennai-based cement major India Cements is anticipating achieving better capacity utilisation during the current financial year. As part of its strategy, the firm will tap the northern, eastern and western markets, focus on reducing debt, introduce speciality cements and boost exports, in line with the company’s plans to turn focus back on core businesses and exit non-core businesses.

“India Cements is taking steps to diversify product portfolio to improve capacity utilisation. The company is already producing oil well cement and has plans to bid for the tender for supplying sleeper cement. It will also continue the export of cement to Sri Lanka under the company’s brand,” said N Srinivasan, vice-chairman & managing director at the company’s 71st AGM.

The industry, he said, was facing a situation of excess capacity, with the south in particular facing maximum surplus capacity. While there was sporadic growth in non-southern states, he added, not all regions have seen growth at a reasonable level. However, now that prices have stabilised, there is a possibility of improvement in demand. This, in tandem with various schemes and projects taken up for implementation by the Centre and states, and an expected expansionary Union Budget, could improve capacity utilisation, he pointed out.

Srinivasan also drew attention to the “cost pressure” cement firms are facing due to the increasing cost of inputs. Mergers and Acquisitions are also likely to gain pace, though on a small scale and with focus on gaining strategic and operational competitive advantages. “Financially stressed companies are selling assets. In some cases, regulations imposed by the Competition Commission of India has forced companies to sell their assets,” he told Express.